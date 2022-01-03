Man to be sentenced after admitting to attempted robbery, weapons charges

An unemployed man from Santa Venera has been remanded in custody pending sentencing, after pleading guilty to attempting to rob another man at knifepoint in Marsa.

Dorian Grech, 24, appeared in the dock before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning. Inspector Lydon Zammit charged Grech with attempted theft, aggravated by violence and time, holding his victim against his will with the intention of extorting money and carrying a sharp and pointed instrument in public without a licence. He pleaded guilty.

The court told the accused that it was duty bound to inform him that the punishment for these offences was “quite onerous,” giving him time to reconsider his plea and discuss the matter with his lawyer. He persisted with the guilty plea.

Inspector Zammit informed the court that the accused had an acute drug addiction problem and had dropped out of no less than 7 voluntary drug rehabilitation programs.

In the prosecution’s submissions on punishment, the court was asked to impose a custodial sentence and a treatment order to ensure that Grech receives the treatment required to overcome his addiction, once and for all.

Inspector Zammit said the accused needed someone to “grab him by the ear and make him understand that he needs help.”

“Where you can’t go by yourself, ask for help. You will receive it,” said the magistrate. The case was put off for sentencing on Monday. In the meantime the accused will be remanded in custody.

Lawyer Ramon Bonnett Sladden assisted the accused as legal aid counsel.