Developers lobby files objection to Marsaxlokk FC project

An expansion project by the Marsaxlokk Football Club is facing objection by the Malta Developers Association (MDA), arguing that the proposal will see the club owning state-subsidis

The football club seeks to expand its premises with the construction of a hostel as well as an old people’s home, along with seating stands for its existing football pitch.

The proposed development also includes a sports hostel as well as a home for the elderly and other facilities including a sports childcare centre, a social club, sport-related shops and outlets that can serve food and drinks as well as a physiotherapy clinic.

MDA’s objection is two-fold. The association agreed that sports clubs should be supported by government, but pointed out that the proposal would see the club owning state-subsidised facilities and in turn unfairly competing with private developers.

"The land in question is public land and a large part of the proposed use is essentially commercial in nature. Therefore, the proposal gives the applicants an advantage over commercial developments with similar uses, thus continuing to create an unlevel playing field that puts private developments for such uses at an unfair disadvantage," the association argued.

The MDA added that the project is situated in a pristine, undeveloped area that is outside development zone (ODZ). "Such areas should never be used for development of commercial or residential facilities that can be accommodated within development zones," the MDA said.

"MDA therefore insists that this application should not be approved and appeals to the Marsaxlokk Football Club to withdraw it."

The Lands Authroity had formally objected to the original application because Marsaxlokk FC did not possess a legal title on a substantial part of the land earmarked for the development, “including a public car park and a public garden”.

The public car park adjacent to the football ground was inaugurated in 2018. The car park includes a water reservoir for 760 cubic metres of rainwater, and paving through which grass can grow – a development subsequently awarded an award for being ‘environmentally sustainable’ in the 2018 Malta Architect Awards, hosted by the Planning Authority.

The application came in the wake of a legal notice issued in 2017, which encourages the commercialisation of sports facilities.

Through this legal notice football clubs, aquatic sports clubs and national sports associations, which were given government-rented property, can dedicate part of the building for commercial activities that can be carried out by a private entity.

The same legislation excluded entertainment establishments, gaming shops, residences, hotels and other activities, which the newly set-up Commission for the Commercialisation of Sports Facilities does not feel adapted for sport facilities attended by children.

While this legislation has injected investment in sports facilities it has also led to greater pressure for commercial developments, which have little to do with sports.