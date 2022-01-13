€163,000 salary for FMS chief not approved by finance permanent secretary

A €163,000 salary for the CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services, Carmen Ciantar, was not approved by the finance ministry’s permanent secretary.

The PN’s organ Net News reported comments the permanent secretrary Alfred Camileri on 13 January 2022 in which he said he was “neither involved nor did [he] approve the financial package” in reply to questions from the press.

The salary, arguably one of the highest amongst political appointees, was accorded to Ciantar, also a campaign manager for Fearne’s leadership campaign, back in 2019.

Ciantar is also designated as chief of staff to Chris Fearne, according to the ministerial website.

Ciantar is paid a basic salary of €115,000 annually, which increases by €5,000 per annum up until €130,000, with an annual bonus of 20%, a €7,000 car allowance, and health imsurance.

Ciantar was formerly CEO of the energy and water billing services company ARMS.