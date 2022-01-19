[WATCH] Prime Minister reacts to Joseph Muscat police raid: ‘Institutions have to safeguard trust placed in them’

In his first public reactions, following the raid at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home, PM Robert Abela said he has full trust in the institutions but emphasised that they should safeguard that trust.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s home in Burmarrad was searched on Wednesday by police, as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals deal.

"As a government we have full trust in the institutions and we gave them all the resources to conduct their work. They on the other hand should exercise their powers for justice and safeguard that trust," Abela said.

He said he did not understand why the mobile phones of Muscat's daughters were seized but said he understands the Magistrate has all the rights to order such actions.

In a Facebook video posted on his wall, Muscat gave an overview of the day's happenings and in a telling comment, insisted that he would not be intimidated and promised to be more vocal this year after a two year sabbatical. Abela skirted questions on whether Muscat is expected to make a return to politics.

The PM had harsh words for PN leader Bernard Grech and called him a "cheap politician", for alleging Abela intervened to humiliate Joseph Muscat.

Abela said he had not spoken to Muscat during the day.