[WATCH] PN committed to saving Air Malta, Bernard Grech tells union representatives

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech held a meeting with Air Malta union representatives on Thursday, promising them the party’s commitment towards saving the airline.

“Solutions should have been found yesterday [...] We are all obliged to safeguard not only the jobs of the workers, but their passion for Air Malta,” Grech stated.

The Opposition leader’s statements come after the Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced Air Malta’s workforce will be halved under plans to make the airline financially viable as the government awaits final amount of state aid Brussels will allow.

“We can’t lose Air Malta. It is a flag for the nation and indispensable not only for tourism but also for our economy.”

He reiterated how the PN had a plan for the airline, that was working, which had been scrapped by the Labour government.

“The government failed Air Malta. Let’s all work together so that the airline is not lost. I know you have heard this discourse plenty of times but I guarantee that we are committed to making it work,” Grech remarked.

He emphasised that all Maltese would suffer if Air Malta was dismantled.

