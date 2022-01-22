[WATCH] ‘Sick and tired’ activists demand state recognition of gender-based violence

Activists “sick and tired” of the deleterious state of protection for women victims of assault and gender-based violence have called for legal reforms safeguarding women and an end to the patriarchal system.

In a demonstration outside the police headquarters in Floriana, a number of organisations from the fields of human and women’s rights, expressed their anger and frustration at police investigators’ claims that the most recent femicide in Malta was considered “gender-related”.

On 2 January, Polish national Paulina Dembska, a Sliema resident, was brutally raped and murdered in Sliema. The aggressor, 20-year-old Abner Aquilina, was charged with the murder. There appears to be no connection between the victim and the accused. But police investigators described the murder as a random act of violence that had not been motivated by the victim’s gender.

But it was this statement that was heavily criticised by women’s rights activists and groups, who said this was indicative of the lack of knowledge and sensitivity surrounding the issue of violence against women.

The activists argued that such statements, presented by three male members of the Malta Police Force, showed lack of knowledge and awareness about issues related to gender and sexuality, not least about gender-based violence.

“Justifying such an insensitive and uninformed claim by arguing that prior to Paulina Dembska’s murder, the alleged perpetrator of the crime attacked two men, does not make this crime gender-neutral,” they said.

Police claimed the alleged attacker has a rather “complicated sexual identity” and consequently he attacked persons at random, regardless of their gender.

“Regardless of who the alleged perpetrator attacked before, the fact remains that ultimately, it was a woman who was raped and murdered, reflecting the fact that women continue to be the vast majority of rape victims and of gender-based violence leading to murder,” the NGOs said.

They emphasised that this was the latest femicide in a string of women murdered by men, reflecting a patriarchal culture based on gender stereotypes which permeates society, to the extent that it is normalised, dismissed, trivialised and its existence denied. “This culture, which is pervasive of the whole society, is transmitted across generations and reinforced by parents, teachers, religious leaders and other role models, as well as by the media. Society as a whole is responsible for gender inequality in society. This renders Malta an unjust and unsafe society for women.”

The organisations called for more accountability by those in authority, and to address lengthy court proceedings, the failure of effective protection and tolerance towards sexist attitudes and comments towards women and girls.

They also called for concrete action in all spheres of society to address stereotypes, misogyny and patriarchy; a review and reform of sexuality and relationship education guidelines; for victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape to be taken more seriously; and for an end to society’s victim-blaming, to ensure the actions of the perpetrators are taken seriously by the justice system.

Moviment Graffitti, Women’s Rights Foundation, Malta LGBT+ Rights Movement (MGRM), Young Progressive Beings, Doctors for Choice Malta, Integra Foundation, aditus foundation, YMCA Malta, Men Against Violence, Għajjejt u Xbajt, The Malta Women’s Lobby, Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, Migrant Women Association Malta, Women for Women Foundation participated in the demonstration.

ADPD calls for femicide laws

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo and Deputy Secretary General Sandra Gauci said the party stands in solidarity with victims of violence, rape, harassment and femicide, and their families. They expressed their support to the organisations and Saturday’s demonstration.

“Femicide is the murder of a woman, where the target was always the murder of a woman. It not only includes physical violence but also rape. It is the fruit of misogyny which is the hate towards anything feminine,” Gauci said.

She added how women in Malta feel under imminent danger in their everyday life, with the perpetrator possibly being anyone.

“This constant living on alert has become something which many women have become used to. Couple this with reports of harassment or violence not being taken seriously or the victim being passed off as a liar and you have the perfect recipe for despair.”

“By acknowledging that femicide is real, we are giving visibility to this problem [...] As a party we demand that femicide be recognized at law as we cannot keep our heads in the sand any longer. Women need protection. Let us offer it to them,” Gauci concluded.