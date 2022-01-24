Updated | University hits out at MUT for Junior College strike

After the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) ordered a strike among Junior College lecturers, the University of Malta (UM) has claimed that the MUT has repeatedly refused to consider the financial offer made by the University for its lecturers at Junior College.

“The MUT is giving the impression that the University is being intransigent in its dealings when this is a far cry from the truth,” the University said in a statement.

UM said it regretted to see the MUT ordering two strikes for its members at Junior College. It said that the University has spent the last few months discussing with MUT to successfully conclude the collective agreement.

“UM strongly believes that it has tabled an attractive financial proposal that is consistent with its pay structures and reflects relativity across the institution. This same principle was adhered to in all previous collective agreements that were successfully negotiated with the MUT for Junior College lecturers.”

“While the UM remains committed to reaching an agreement which benefits its lecturing members of staff at the Junior College, it reiterates its obligaiton to provide an attractive comprehensive package that is fair and transparent and respects its responsibilities as a publicly funded institution.

The Malta Union of Teachers ordered a strike among lecturers working at Junior College after negotiations stalled on a new collective agreement.

MUT will be holding a two-hour strike on Monday between 11am and 1pm, and another full-day strike on Tuesday.

Around 160 lecturers working at the Sixth Form will forego lessons over the coming hours.

Earlier this month, MUT previously declared an industrial dispute over failed talks on a new collective agreement.

The initial dispute meant staff members were told to refrain from answering emails and internal phone calls, uploading or handing over assessment marks, attending departmental meetings, and returning attendances.

Marco Bonnici, MUT president, remarked that the previous collective agreement expired two years ago. He said the University of Malta used the pandemic as an excuse to delay negotiations, while a high turnover in Education Ministers hindered negotiations further.

“We held discussions with the new minister Clifton Grima, but the stubbornness coming from some people meant no progress was made,” he commented.

Bonnici said the MUT would continue meeting with members throughout the strike and update them on any developments.

Junior College students have already spent two years in and out of lectures due to COVID-19 measures forcing lessons online.

But Bonnici said that a school-wide strike was the only option to ensure progress is made on a new collective agreement.

“We did everything to make sure that lessons continue, but now the responsibility falls on the university,” he told MaltaToday.

Bonnici reiterated that the union is ready to take further action if no progress is made.