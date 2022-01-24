PN’s anti-corruption omnibus Bill clears First Reading, debate starts on Thursday

The set of anti-corruption laws proposed by the Nationalist Party passed parliament’s First Reading on Monday.

In a mere formality, government did not oppose the omnibus Bill, and the debate at Second Reading stage is expected to start on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has already signalled government’s intention of shooting down the proposed legislation.

The package of 11 Bills is aimed at fighting corruption and mafia-style crimes. A proposal for the creation of a special inquiring magistrate to focus solely on corruption, was hived off into a separate Bill after objections by government that it contained “aspects of a money bill”.

The 11 Bills include proposals limiting government’s duties and actions during an election campaign; the creation of a crime of procuring political influence, obstruction of justice, and omission of duty by public officers; unexplained wealth orders; creation of a crime for mafia association and organised crime; as well as a Bill to include a declaration in favour of journalism, to be enshrined in the Maltese Constitution.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister told party supporters the Bills were an attempt to “paralyse the economy”.

“They are telling us these are laws against corruption. But when you read them, you realise they are there to paralyse the economy and scare business,” Abela said. “My message to them is clear: you could not stagnate the economy in a pandemic, you will not do this now.”

He said the laws would brand Malta a “mafia state”. “I assure you I will be there on Thursday to defend our country.”

The PN has insisted the proposed laws fulfil the recommendations made by the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The inquiry found the State responsible for creating an atmosphere that allowed impunity to flourish, which in turn contributed to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Several people have been charged with the 2017 murder, including Yorgen Fenech, who police believe was the mastermind.

The close links between Fenech and people close to power have raised serious doubts on large government contracts awarded under the Joseph Muscat administration.

