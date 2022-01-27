[LIVE] Konrad Mizzi stonewalls PAC, refuses to testify before Speaker's ruling

Former energy minister Konrad Mizzi is refusing to answer any questions from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday, a day after a turbulent Wednesday meeting, during which he stormed out alleging his rights were breached.

On Wednesday, Mizzi took umbrage at questions and comments by PAC chair Beppe Fenech Adami and insisted he wanted to ask the Speaker for a ruling.

He stormed out of the meeting and asked Speaker Anġlu Farrugia for a ruling, asking for protection from PN members. Mizzi stated the committee was hijacked by members from the Opposition and asked the Speaker to read the transcripts of all the PAC meetings in which he appeared. Farrugia agreed to listen to the transcripts.

During Thursday's meeting, Mizzi started by refusing to answer any questions put forward, saying that he will wait for the Speaker's ruling before answering the committee.

Mizzi still bickered with Fenech Adami over what he felt were unfair assertions against him. Fenech Adami tried pressing Mizzi on the appointment of David Galea as chairman of the Electrogas evaluation committee.

“You’re saying ‘you say’ - do you know that when there is a direct order the Ministry of Finance has to approve it?” Mizzi said.

“Do you blame the Ministry of Finance?” Fenech Adami rebutted.

“No of course not!” Mizzi exclaimed.

The PAC is examining of the Auditor General's report into matters relating to the contracts awarded to ElectroGas Malta Ltd. by Enemalta Corporation.

During the ongoing PAC meeting, all the members of the committee agreed to call back Mizzi for the rest of the testimony

He subsequently returned to the PAC hearing but informed MPs he wanted to wait for the Speaker’s ruling before replying to any question.

