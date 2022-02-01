Peter Agius plays down claims his ‘spokesperson’ role was moved to backburner

The Nationalist Party’s designated spokesperson Peter Agius has denied having had his role pared down internally, over complaints that he was overshadowing constituency MPs.

Agius, a European Parliament candidate who contested in 2019, was appointed party spokesperson in 2021 in a bid to lead outreach efforts by the Nationalist Party.

Agius would appear side by side with both incumbent MPs and new candidates, introducing press conferences as well as carrying the party’s official line on a variety of issues.

But his prominent role appeared to conflict with demands by MPs to take over press conferences, as well as with the visibility of PN leader Bernard Grech in putting out the party’s political line.

Since the publication of this report on MaltaToday’s Sunday print edition, Agius has reacted to Labour Party reports on the same subject, taking umbrage at suggestions that he is no longer as visible as before.

In a comment to MaltaToday last Sunday, Agius said his return to his Brussels posting, where he previously served as a speechwriter to European Parliament president Antonio Tajani up until 2019, was necessary after having used up his personal leave allotment.

“The PN is the only means through which we can change this country and bring solace and solutions to workers and businesses, and new prospects to our younger generations. It is with this in mind that, although not being a candidate myself for the general election, I accepted Bernard Grech’s request to be the party’s spokesperson, a role which I fulfill in close collaboration with all candidates and party leadership,” Agius told MaltaToday.

“This mission meant that I have used all my personal leave and weekends over the past eight months to be in Malta for the party, to advance Malta’s cause as a PN volunteer, inspired and driven by the hundreds of party volunteers which give days of their time for the country and party in our villages and in Dar Ċentrali. Next week I will once again be on the ground in Gozo and in Malta, pitching our case for a better Malta, knocking doors, chasing every vote.”

Agius still keeps an active presence on his social media pages, but his visibility in press conferences was significantly reduced since 2021. He is currently a European Parliament employee.

Agius was originally tasked to “revive interest in the PN” – as one source had described the appointment – by spreading the PN message through new ways of communication and updated use of traditional methods.

The insider indicated that Agius’s role will include the coordination of voices in Bernard Grech’s announced ‘partnership of ideas’ to secure popular approval by reaching out to those on the fringes of politics.