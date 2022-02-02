Cassola wants ethics probe on minister’s partner’s Gozo job

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has called for an investigation by the Standards in Public Life commissioner George Hyzler, into a possible ethics breach by tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and Gozo minister Clint Camilleri.

The breach concerns Bartolo’s girlfriend and former private secretary Amanda Muscat, who has since been transferred to another ministry.

Newspaper reports have claimed Muscat, formerly a tourism ministry employee, is not turning up for work.

In the request, Cassola pointed out that the situation seemed to parallel former education minister Justyne Caruana scandal with partner Daniel Bogdanović.

Cassola said the Commissioner for Standards should look into a possible case of nepotism and favouritism Bartolo displayed towards his girlfriend.

Cassola questioned why Camilleri appears to be allowing people who do not attend work to be employed with his ministry.