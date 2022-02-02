Motorcyclist dies in Gudja traffic accident

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Gudja, the police said.

The horrific accident occurred at 10am in Triq Ħal Tarxien.

The police said that a collision had occurred between a 62-year-old man from Qrendi driving a Ford Transit and the motorcyclist from Gudja driving a Kawasaki Z300.

The 42-year-old was treated on-site by a medical team but died sometime later at Mater Dei Hospital. No information was given on the Ford Transit driver.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to lead an inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.