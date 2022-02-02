Adrian Delia ally on St Paul’s Bay council rejoins PN

A St Paul’s Bay councillor who resigned from the Nationalist Party in protest over the way former leader Adrian Delia was treated, has rejoined the party.

Anne Fenech is once again a PN councillor in St Paul’s Bay, party Secretary-general Michael Piccino said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fenech, who was once a mayor of the locality, has also been nominated as PN minority leader on the council.

"This strengthens the PN's position in the council, and will translate into more work for residents," Piccinino said.

Fenech had resigned from the PN in October 2020, staying on as an independent councillor. She resigned in protest over the manner in which former leader Adrian Delia was ousted. Delia had to face a leadership contest after successive votes of no confidence in various party structures were pushed by a group of rebel MPs and activists.

At the time, Fenech said she no longer recognised her party. “I will continue serving the people who elected me from an independent seat,” she had said.

Delia’s brother, Anthony Delia, who is also a councillor in St Paul’s Bay had also resigned from the PN for the same reasons. He remains an independent councillor.

A spate of similar resignations in other councils and party structures by Delia allies had followed the leadership contest that saw Bernard Grech elected leader.