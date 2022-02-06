COVID: 158 new cases, four die

158 new coronavirus cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the Health Ministry on Sunday show.

Active cases are down to 2,393, as 316 new recoveries were registered.

One female aged 87, and three males aged 38, 82 and 90 died while positive to COVID-19. Total deaths stand at 569.

84 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,221,565 vaccine doses were administered, of which 334,132 are booster doses.