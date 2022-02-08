Independent candidate Arnold Cassola unveils election website, slogan and manifesto

Arnold Cassola has adopted the slogan ‘We deserve better’ for his general election bid as the independent candidate unveils his manifesto and website.

The former Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson will be contesting the election on the 10th and 11th districts as an independent.

Cassola broke ranks with the Green Party he helped set up over disagreement on how the abortion issue should be tackled in the run-up to the 2019 European Parliament election. He went on to contest that election as an independent, garnering 2,127 first count votes.

He has since maintained a vocal presence on social media and has consistently asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate ethical breaches by MPs and ministers whenever these were flagged by the media.

Cassola, 68, unveiled his manifesto and website on Tuesday in what promises to be one of the slickest campaigns ever for an independent candidate of stature.

His manifesto, drawing from years of association with the Green Party, is built on three pillars: a clean environment, clean politics and a caring society.

Cassola wants a two-year moratorium on tall buildings to serve as a period of reflection on past mistakes and create better planning policies for the future. He is also calling for the law that declares the coastline public domain to be properly enforced so that “every inch of Malta’s coastline is accessible to the public, always and everywhere”.

Extending the Gozo fast ferry service to Xemxija, Sliema, Valletta, Smart City, Marsaskala and Marsaxlokk, should be explored, he proposes.

On good governance, Cassola is proposing that all magisterial inquiries are published as part of the normal course of justice while providing safeguards for the people involved.

He also suggests removing the time-bar on ethical breaches by public officials so that the work done by the Standards Commissioner will be unshackled.

He also wants all dubious government contracts to be published and investigated.

Cassola is calling for a decent minimum salary and subsidised internet, mobile, water and electricity services for pensioners.