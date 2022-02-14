GWU suspends chief editor Victor Vella

Updated at 11:53am with GWU comment

The General Workers’ Union has suspended the chief editor of its newspapers, Victor Vella, after he refused to give in to pressure not to report certain stories.

Sources close to the union said Vella was suspended on full pay pending disciplinary proceedings against him.

Ironically, Vella’s wrongdoing appears to be his socially-inclined editorial stance, which included giving space to stories on poverty, precarious employment, the situation of foreign workers and humane stories on migration.

Sources told MaltaToday Vella’s emphasis on these stories was frowned upon by elements in government, who put pressure on the union not to paint the administration in a bad light.

When contacted, Vella said he did not wish to comment pending the internal disciplinary proceedings against him.

GWU President Victor Carachi also declined to comment on the reasons underpinning Vella’s suspension.

Vella has worked with the GWU’s company Union Print for 27 years as a journalist, becoming editor of all its publications – the daily l-orizzont, the Sunday It-Torċa and the online portal Talk.mt – a few years ago.

'Vella was not suspended due to editorial line' - GWU spokesperson

Later on Monday, a GWU spokesperson told MaltaToday that Vella was not suspended by the union but by the company Union Print which publishes the newspapers.

The spokesperson stressed that it is not true that Vella was suspended due to an editorial line. In fact, he insisted that the GWU was defending Vella.

'I condemn this vile and unjust act' - Andre Callus

Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus has given Vella his full support: "I would like to express my full solidarity with Victor, a journalist who resisted political fascism and rejected far-right tendencies in supposedly left-wing newspapers."

"For this, he often received insults and threats. As a member of the General Workers' Union GWU, I condemn this vile and unjust act by the union towards its worker," Callus said.