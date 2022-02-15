[WATCH] Abela skirts question on cost of Żonqor land return, Grech wants details now

Robert Abela did not say whether government will have to fork out money for a new deal with the American University of Malta to give up land at Żonqor.

The Prime Minister promised on Tuesday that the new deal will be tabled in parliament and “no side agreements” will be done with the AUM investors.

But he skirted the question when asked whether the new arrangement will require government to fork out some form of compensation.

Abela was speaking to journalists after inaugurating a new resource centre at MCAST. A day earlier, he announced on TVM News Plus’ Xtra that the land at Żonqor that was passed on to AUM for the construction of a university campus will be returned back to government. Abela also indicated that instead, AUM will take up land at Smart City.

Pressed for more details on Tuesday, Abela insisted that the new agreement would be discussed in Cabinet later today and tabled in parliament for scrutiny.

“There will be no side agreements and everything will be done transparently,” Abela said, in what could be interpreted as a dig at his predecessor and the raft of side agreements that had been concluded with the Vitals and Steward over the hospitals deal.

PN proved right once again

However, speaking in Marsaskala, Opposition leader Bernard Grech called on the government to publish the details of the new deal “immediately”.

Grech welcomed the decision for the Żonqor land to be returned back to the public, insisting the the Nationalist Party was proved right “once again”.

The PN had opposed the land transfer to AUM, particularly the large area at Żonqor Point that had to be turned into a university campus. AUM has a smaller campus In Bormla’s Dock 1 are.

“We welcome the decision and expect the conditions on which the land would be returned to the public to be published as soon as possible and without delay,” Grech said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister insisted with journalists that the proposed change to the AUM agreement did not mean the government was condemning the original agreement.

“What we have done is adjust our vision, which not only upholds the importance of education but also places the environment a top priority. Smart City was chosen for the relocation because it is already a commercial centre and is also the place where ITS will be located,” Abela said.