‘Don’t worry, we have Bobby behind us’: PN MP claims LESA racket helped Christian Borg evade fines

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi claimed Police working in the Financial Crimes Investigations Department have a recording of Christian Borg briefly mentioning his friendship with Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Christian Borg was recently charged in court for kidnapping a man in Rabat. He is a director of two car leasing companies with a history of minor convictions relating to car registration and fines.

MaltaToday had revealed that Robert Abela used to be Borg’s legal adviser. An image uploaded on social media shows Borg in Castille square, next to a car with Abela’s face stitched to the bonnet, following Abela’s election as prime minister in January 2020.

READ ALSO: Rabat abduction: who are the men behind a car hire business empire?

According to Jason Azzopardi, the recording was taken by an employee of Christian Borg. In it, Borg is heard saying “don’t worry, we have Bobby behind us”.

Azzopardi also claimed that a racket of high-level officials at LESA and Transport Malta helped Christian Borg evade traffic fines incurred by people who leased cars from him.

These people still paid the fine to the company, but Azzopardi alleged that the money was never received by Transport Malta.

He said that a particular LESA official, who was allegedly seen at the election counting hall among Labour Party officials, would make sure that the contraventions would not appear on the LESA system.

Azzopardi further alleged that a member of Robert Abela’s family was seen being driven by a chauffeur in a car registered under Christian Borg’s name.

He presented a photo of the car in Parliament.

“I believe, now more than ever, that this House and the Maltese public deserve to know about the relationship between Robert Abela and Christian Borg. They deserve to know whether Christian Borg is merely a façade (presta nome) for someone else.”