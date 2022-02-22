menu

COVID-19: One death and 90 new cases registered

22 February COVID-19 update | 90 new cases • 763 active cases • 50 patients in hospital, three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 341,054 • Total deaths 599

laura_calleja
22 February 2022, 12:39pm
by Laura Calleja
90 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 46-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 599.

Active cases stand at 763 after 91 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 50 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,238,187  vaccine doses were administered, of which 341,054 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
