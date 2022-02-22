COVID-19: One death and 90 new cases registered

90 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 46-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 599.

Active cases stand at 763 after 91 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 50 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,238,187 vaccine doses were administered, of which 341,054 were booster doses.