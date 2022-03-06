Rally highlighting women's rights issues held in Valletta

Women have held a protest in Valletta on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day, highlighting basic rights issues still faced by women in Malta.

Dozens of people, many carrying placards, marched down Republic Street in Valletta on Sunday morning calling for an end to sexism and violence against women, chanting slogans.

The event titled “Women’s Day every day: Less words more action” was organised on Sunday morning by Moviment Graffiti, Young Progressive Beings, the Women’s Rights Foundation and Doctors for Choice. Several politicians and political candidates were present.

It comes just over a week after Rita Ellul, a 47-year old mother and grandmother was murdered in Għajnsielem. Her 30-year-old partner Lawrence Abina, is pleading not guilty after he was arraigned in court on Tuesday, charged with her murder.

The murder of Rita Ellul comes just weeks after the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska in Sliema. A 20-year-old man, Abner Aquilina, has denied guilt after he was charged with the murder in January.

A number of speakers addressed the crowd outside the law courts.

Angele Deguara from Moviment Graffitti and Natalie Psalia from Doctors for Choice spoke about the difficulties women currently face and the need to fight for women and human rights. “This is why we need to move from words to facts,” Deguara said.

“We are in the first week of March and we are haunted by the names of Paulina Dembska and Rita Ellul," Emily Galea, an activist from Young Progressive Beings told those present. Galea said that the two lives had been “stolen as a consequence of a broken system.”

Violence against women is not only a women's problem, she said, but a societal issue, where every individual is held accountable, Galea went on.

Women’s Rights Foundation director Lara Dimitrijevic also addressed the crowd. Her speech highlighted the difficulties, inequalities and disadvantages women faced "everywhere" and "everyday."

“Every day, everywhere women are unpaid, unrepresented, undervalued and unappreciated. Every day, everywhere women live through the sexism and harassment that comes with this, in their schools, places of work and in the streets,” she said. “Every day, everywhere women are called names, stalked, harassed, beaten and bruised, sexually assaulted, raped and killed, way too often by the men in their lives who say they love them.”

Dimitrijevic praised women everywhere who showed strength and resilience in the midst of violence and abuse.

“Every day. Everywhere. Women show strength and resilience while suffering violence and abuse... We celebrate achievements on international women’s day, but the struggle for equality and the right to live a life free of violence remains for all women everywhere.”