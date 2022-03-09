Liquigas says it has secured gas supplies to 'meet demand for foreseeable future'

Liquigas Malta said that it has secured supplies of LPG to meet demand in Malta for the foreseeable future.

“Liquigas Malta has confirmed with the relevant authorities that it has secured supplies of LPG required to meet demand in Malta for the foreseeable future,” the company said in a statement.

Liquigas Malta said it was able to achieve this thanks to the support of SHV Energy, a Dutch company shareholder of Liquigas Malta, which is a global leader in the distribution of LPG across more than 25 countries worldwide.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta was facing a problem sourcing LPG used in households as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LPG is used for cooking and heating purposes and is supplied to households in cylinders of varying sizes. It is also used as a fuel in some cars and in industrial settings.

The ongoing war in Ukraine prompted the worry over shortages.

READ MORE: Malta faces household gas shortage because of Russian invasion of Ukraine