COVID-19: 153 new cases registered as upward trend continues

153 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

An 86-year-old male died in the last 24 hours, while COVID-19 positive, bringing the total of death to 613.

Active cases stand at 1,078 after 76 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 44 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,247,840 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,695 were booster doses.