menu

COVID-19: 153 new cases registered as upward trend continues

10 March COVID-19 update | 153 new cases • 1,078 active cases • 44 patients in hospital • four in ITU • vaccine booster doses 345,695 • Total deaths 613

luke_vella
10 March 2022, 12:38pm
by Luke Vella
Active cases stand at 1,078 after 76 recoveries were registered
Active cases stand at 1,078 after 76 recoveries were registered

153 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

An 86-year-old male died in the last 24 hours, while COVID-19 positive, bringing the total of death to 613.

Active cases stand at 1,078 after 76 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 44 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,247,840 vaccine doses were administered, of which 345,695 were booster doses.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.