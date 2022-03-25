‘Refugees come with tears in their eyes’: Maltese volunteer describes experience with Ukrainians

With tears in their eyes and their belongings in hand, Ukrainians are heading to neighbouring countries like Poland to escape Russian shelling - and one of the volunteers helping refugees is a 21-year-old Maltese man.

Carlos Chircop is volunteering with Caritos Archidiecezji Krakowskiej in Kraków, where the voluntary arm of the church is helping volunteers by providing food, clothes and accommodation for people crossing the border into Poland.

“Some of the refugees come to us crying or with tears in their eyes, especially when they’re talking on the phone to family members. Some rest on their baggage for a bit of reprieve,” Chircop told MaltaToday.

Having been homeless himself, Chircop said he travelled to Poland because he wanted to help the refugees who were forced out of their homes.

Chircop pointed out that a lot of refugees are trying to get basic things, such as clothes for children. Many of the refugees he has encountered are women and children.

One of the reasons for this is because men aged between 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

Chircop said that a soup kitchen had been set up as well as clothing stations, food stations, a place where refugees can get items such as nappies, shampoo, and other hygiene products. There is also a medical station which is run by the order of St John to attend to people who might need medical attention.

He said that despite the fact that the shelters set up may not be ideal, the refugees are still better off than they were in Ukraine as they are able to avoid the constant shelling from the Russians.

According to the United Nations, High Commissioner for Refugees said that 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine. From that number around 3.6 million have left Ukraine to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. Poland itself has taken in 2.1 million refugees to date.

What is the situation in Ukraine currently?