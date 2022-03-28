menu

COVID-19: Three die as 360 new cases are registered

360 COVID-19 cases were registered over the last 24-hours

laura_calleja
28 March 2022, 3:28pm
by Laura Calleja
File photo
File photo

Three people have died while positive for COVID-19, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

The latest deaths bring the total number to 634.

360 new COVID-19 cases were also registered, with active cases standing at 4,276.

So far, 72,153 people have recovered from COVID-19.

1,255,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered thus far, with 349,906 of those being booster doses.

Usually, the data would be published on the health ministry’s Facebook page SAHHA; however, a government has yet to be formed. 

 

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.