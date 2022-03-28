COVID-19: Three die as 360 new cases are registered

Three people have died while positive for COVID-19, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

The latest deaths bring the total number to 634.

360 new COVID-19 cases were also registered, with active cases standing at 4,276.

So far, 72,153 people have recovered from COVID-19.

1,255,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered thus far, with 349,906 of those being booster doses.

Usually, the data would be published on the health ministry’s Facebook page SAHHA; however, a government has yet to be formed.