Prime Minister deciding on Cabinet as MPs wait anxiously for the call

Robert Abela is drafting plans for his new Cabinet but has so far not called any of the MPs to his office at Castille, MaltaToday has been told.

The Prime Minister is in talks with his closest aides and Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar drafting plans for the formation of a new Cabinet after Saturday’s election.

“In this complex exercise, the Prime Minister will be considering how to group portfolios, evaluate the competences within his parliamentary group and take into account electoral performance, geographic distribution as well as any liabilities attached to individual candidates,” a source close to government said.

In light of the few women who have been elected – Abela only has three women to choose from – it has to be seen whether the Prime Minister will reserve some parliamentary secretary posts for women MPs who will be elected next week in casual elections or through the gender mechanism.

Meanwhile, MPs are waiting anxiously at home for the call from Castille with previous ministers on tenterhooks to see whether they will be retained in Cabinet.

The formation of Cabinet is the prime minister's sole prerogative.

On Saturday, the Labour Party won the election with 55.1% of the vote and a margin of more than 39,000 votes on the Nationalist Party. This was the third successive victory with a massive margin.

However, the election was also Abela’s first as PL leader since taking over the reins of the party in January 2020.

Previous ministers Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera failed to get elected and have announced they will be ending their political career.

Former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar and Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield failed to make it but could stand a chance in casual elections that have to take place.