COVID-19 cases double overnight as 603 infections are registered

603 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 635.

There are currently 4,685 active cases, with 72,346 people having recovered from COVID-19 so far.

1,255,851 doses of the vaccine have been administered thus far, with 350,176 of those being booster doses.

Currently, COVID figures are not being published on the health ministry's Facebook page 'SAHHA' because a new government has yet to be formed.