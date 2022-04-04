Rebecca Buttigieg, Alicia Bugeja Said likely additions to Cabinet

Prime Minister Robert Abela is expected to appoint prospective Labour MP Rebecca Buttigieg and candidate Alicia Bugeja Said to junior minister roles upon their election to the House.

Buttigieg, MaltaToday is informed, is favourite to be appointed parliamentary secretary within the ministry for home affairs, national security, reforms and equality.

The anthropologist Alicia Bugeja Said, a former director of Malta’s fisheries department, is being tapped for a parliamentary secretary’s post for fishing and acquaculture within Anton Refalo’s agriculture ministry.

But Bugeja Said is yet to be elected from either of the two casual elections she will be contesting – in the third district, she ended the race with 2,122 votes.

Labour will elect candidate Rebecca Buttigieg to the House after a decision from its national executive to vacate the two seats held by incumbents Michael Falzon and Clifton Grima on the ninth district.

She has since submitted her nominations to contest the two seats in the casual election.

