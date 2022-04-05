Five die as 719 new COVID-19 cases are registered

719 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, according to open data published online by Malta’s COVID response team.

Five deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 649.

There are currently 7,573 active cases.

Information published by the health authorities does not include the number of persons in the hospital.

So far 351,368 have received the COVID-19 booster dose.

1,532 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24-hours.

On Monday the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses warned that Mater Dei Hospital was in severe crisis, claiming that COVID-19 patients were being spread across all wards after Health Minister announced the further relaxation of measures.