COVID: 659 new cases, two deaths registered on Friday

659 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Data shows four more patients positive to COVID-19 died overnight. The total number of deaths now stands at 656.

Total cases stand at 8,592, the highest since 22 January.

Information of hospitalisations is not available to the public, despite the Health Minister Chris Fearne saying the country’s focus will shift towards hospital numbers.

Daily COVID-19 updates on Facebook from the Health Ministry are no longer being published.