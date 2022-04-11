COVID: Two die, 433 new cases registered

433 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Monday.

Two fatalities were recorded, taking the number of victims to 664.

The current tally for active cases stands at 9,134.

On 13th April, children will no longer be forced to wear masks in class, even so they are still urged to do so for their own personal safety.

Standing outdoor events can now be held without any restrictions or attendance limits. However indoor standing events can take place but are still limited to attendees who possess a valid vaccine certificate.

No details were issued on the victims or the number of virus patients in hospital.