Customs and civil protection chiefs appointed permanent secretaries

Government publishes list of permanent secretaries • Three new perm secs appointed
Three public officers have been appointed as new permanent secretaries in the public service following the appointment of a new Cabinet.
The new appointments include the former chiefs of the customs and civil protection departments, Joseph Chetcuti and Emanuel Psaila, respectively. The third new appointment is that of Carlos Tabone, who used to work at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Government on Tuesday published the list of permanent secretaries attached to the respective ministries created after the election.
Chetcuti was appointed permanent secretary in the health ministry, while Psaila was appointed in the home affairs ministry. Tabone was made permanent secretary in the newly created planning and public works ministry.
The new appointments were made after an assessment by the Public Service Commission, which made its recommendation to the President.
Veteran permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri has been retained at the finance ministry, where he has transcended several administrations.
Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said that from the appointment of the new Cabinet until now it has been a period during which permanent secretaries and other public officers introduced ministers and parliamentary secretaries to the portfolio they had been assigned by the Prime Minister.
“They were informed of everything that will help them to lead their ministries and even decisions that need to be taken,” he said.
Joseph Rapa, who since 2013 has served as permanent secretary in the health ministry wished not to be reconsidered for the job.
Appointments of permanent secretaries
Mario Cutajar – OPM, head of public service
Kevin Mahoney – OPM, coordination and implementation
Joyce Cassar – OPM, people and standards
Joseph Chetcuti – Health Ministry
Joyce Dimech – National Heritage Ministry
Christopher Cutajar – Foreign Ministry
Mark Musù - Social Policy Ministry
Sharlo Camilleri – Agriculture Ministry
Ronald Mizzi – Economy Ministry
Paul Zahra – Economy Ministry, EU funds parliamentary secretary
Nancy Caruana – Inclusion Ministry
Johan Galea – Transpport Ministry
John Borg – Gozo Ministry
Emanuel Psaila – Home Affairs Ministry
Anthony Gatt – Tourism Ministry
Joseph F. Caruana – Environment, Energy and Enterprise Ministry
Alfred Camilleri – Finance Ministry
Matthew Vella – Education Ministry
Carlos Tabone – Planning and Public Works Ministry
Ms Christine Schembri – Active Ageing Ministry