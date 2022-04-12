Customs and civil protection chiefs appointed permanent secretaries

Three public officers have been appointed as new permanent secretaries in the public service following the appointment of a new Cabinet.

The new appointments include the former chiefs of the customs and civil protection departments, Joseph Chetcuti and Emanuel Psaila, respectively. The third new appointment is that of Carlos Tabone, who used to work at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Government on Tuesday published the list of permanent secretaries attached to the respective ministries created after the election.

Chetcuti was appointed permanent secretary in the health ministry, while Psaila was appointed in the home affairs ministry. Tabone was made permanent secretary in the newly created planning and public works ministry.

The new appointments were made after an assessment by the Public Service Commission, which made its recommendation to the President.

Veteran permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri has been retained at the finance ministry, where he has transcended several administrations.

Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said that from the appointment of the new Cabinet until now it has been a period during which permanent secretaries and other public officers introduced ministers and parliamentary secretaries to the portfolio they had been assigned by the Prime Minister.

“They were informed of everything that will help them to lead their ministries and even decisions that need to be taken,” he said.

Joseph Rapa, who since 2013 has served as permanent secretary in the health ministry wished not to be reconsidered for the job.

Appointments of permanent secretaries

Mario Cutajar – OPM, head of public service

Kevin Mahoney – OPM, coordination and implementation

Joyce Cassar – OPM, people and standards

Joseph Chetcuti – Health Ministry

Joyce Dimech – National Heritage Ministry

Christopher Cutajar – Foreign Ministry

Mark Musù - Social Policy Ministry

Sharlo Camilleri – Agriculture Ministry

Ronald Mizzi – Economy Ministry

Paul Zahra – Economy Ministry, EU funds parliamentary secretary

Nancy Caruana – Inclusion Ministry

Johan Galea – Transpport Ministry

John Borg – Gozo Ministry

Emanuel Psaila – Home Affairs Ministry

Anthony Gatt – Tourism Ministry

Joseph F. Caruana – Environment, Energy and Enterprise Ministry

Alfred Camilleri – Finance Ministry

Matthew Vella – Education Ministry

Carlos Tabone – Planning and Public Works Ministry

Ms Christine Schembri – Active Ageing Ministry