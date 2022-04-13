COVID-19: Two deaths, 408 new cases registered on Wednesday

408 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Malta on Wednesday.

Two persons died whilst COVID-19 positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 669.

The current tally for active cases stands at 8,979 after 702 recoveries were registered.

COVID-19 self testing kits have been legalized since Monday. Mask mandates have been removed for classrooms this week and outdoor events are possible without any pandemic-related restrictions whatsoever while indoor events still require vaccine certificates.

The Chief of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has also made clear that the intention of the administration is to fully remove all mask mandates by the summer.