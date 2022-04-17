Easter Sunday celebrations return to post-COVID Malta

Easter Sunday celebrations return to Malta today after a two-year hiatus brought on because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Towns and villages across Malta and Gozo will celebrate the resurrection of Christ during Easter Sunday celebrations while Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrates mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Several processions with statues of the Risen Christ will take place across localities in Malta, generally starting right after the morning mass.

Processions had to be cancelled in recent years due to COVID-19 health restrictions. This year is the first time since the start of the outbreak that both Good Friday and Easter Sunday processions can be held as usual.

Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is described as having occurred on three days after the crucifixion and death of Jesus on Good Friday. Easter also brings an end to Lent, while the Easter season ends on Pentecost Sunday.

Easter Sunday also offers a chance for families to meet, celebrate and eat and drink together for Easter Lunch. Traditional lamb with potatoes and vegetables is a common meal, often followed by the Maltese traditional sweet figolli.