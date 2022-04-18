Wied Żnuber model plane airstrip is four times larger than existing site

The model airplane airstrip proposed in the vicinity of Wied Żuber in Ħal Far will cover an area that is four times bigger than the current location, according to new information.

The Ħal Far Model Flying Association was allocated an area measuring 44,400sq.m for an airstrip in “close proximity to a Natura 2000 site”, according to information obtained by Times of Malta. The area is almost four times larger than the existing site used by the association.

The relocation was necessary because the current site in Ħal Far will be taken up as part of the motorsport racing track development.

Plans for a miniature airstrip for model aircraft were announced on 12 February. The proposal called for the construction of an airstrip by the valley and cliffs of the area in an agreement between the government agency INDIS Malta and the model airplane association.

The proposed development atop Wied Żnuber had seen residents protest the development over environmental destruction and sound pollution.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had later come out saying the valley will not be touched.

He admitted that government could have communicated its plans better, but said that government will remain in open dialogue with stakeholders throughout the process.

INDIS Malta, which is responsible for the administration of government-owned industrial parks and related facilities, identified an alternative site for the airstrip. The area forms part of its property portfolio and is in close proximity to a Natura 2000 site.

The Heads of Agreement revealed by the Times today shows that it was signed by INDIS Malta, SportMalta, the Lands Authority and the Model Flying Association on 12 February. The agreement gives details of the relocation and technical support.

INDIS will provide €350,000 over a period of one year to cover the costs of the move. The agreement also states permits for the air strip will be sought through a Development Notification Order.

“Provided that in the event that the necessary permits are not obtained by INDIS through a DNO, the land will be immediately released for HFMFA to go forward with a full development application,” the agreement reads.

Moviment Graffitti reacts

Reacting to the news, NGO Moviment Graffitti expressed its shock at the "secret agreement".

“After months of secrecy the agreement has been revealed,” the NGO said, insisting it will continue fighting the development which will be destroying the area of ecological importance.

“[The development] is illegal because an airport is not a project approved by the DNO, with the same law that regulates DNOs,” it said. “If it is carried out, the development will be an illegal development that goes against the policies approved by government.”