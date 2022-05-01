Bernard Grech gives Jason Azzopardi 24 hours to backup allegations

The leader of the Nationalist Party Bernard Grech gave Jason Azzopardi 24 hours to substantiate claims made on social media that PN received donations in exchange for a presidential pardon.

In a statement on Sunday evening the Nationalist Party said that during a meeting of the Administrative Council of the party, Grech presented a motion that within 24 hours Jason Azzopardi must submit and substantiate the allegations before the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission.

The motion was unanimously approved by the members of the council.

"The Administrative Council wants to make it clear that it is for such circumstances that this party has the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media commission, which has the authority to act, investigate and decide on the cases brought before it," PN said.