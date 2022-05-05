75% of Maltese want greater EU military cooperation after Ukraine invasion

A Eurobarometer survey shows that an overwhelming majority of Maltese agree with greater military cooperation within the EU in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They also agree with the EU financing the supply of weapons to Ukraine as it tries to fend off the Russian invaders.

According to the survey, 75% of Maltese respondents agree that the war in Ukraine emphasises the need for “greater military cooperation within the EU.”

While 33% completely agree with greater military cooperation, 42% replied that they tend to agree, and only 20% totally disagree or tend to disagree.

Moreover, 74% of Maltese approve EU financing for the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine. Only 20% replied that they disagree in some way with EU military financing, six points less than respondents in all EU member states.

The survey also shows that 83% of the Maltese blame the Russian authorities as being ‘first and foremost’ responsible for the situation in Ukraine and 96% feel sympathy towards Ukrainians.

Maltese also support sanctions against Russian oligarchs, with 81% agreeing with the measures against individuals, while 85% agree with economic sanctions in general.

Support for sanctions against oligarchs is lowest in Cyprus where only 46% approve of these sanctions. The Mediterranean island is home to many Russian expats and its banks had been flush with Russian money.

Government, EU and NATO response

The Eurobarometer survey also shows that 62% of Maltese are ‘very or rather satisfied’ with the response of the Maltese government to the war, while 30% are unsatisfied.

But while 58% of Maltese are generally satisfied with the EU’s reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, only 39% are satisfied with NATO’s response. Satisfaction is even lower with the US response (36%) and that of the United Nations (32%).

With the invasion leading to millions of displaced Ukrainians, 95% of Maltese approve of welcoming people fleeing from the war in the EU.

And more than three quarters (77%) of Maltese also agree with Ukraine joining the EU when it is ready to do so.

What Europeans think

Overall, EU respondents are widely in favour of the unwavering support to Ukraine and its people. In particular, more than nine out of ten respondents (93%) approve providing humanitarian support, while 88% of Europeans approve the idea of welcoming people fleeing the war.

Support for sanctions imposed on Russia following its aggression against Ukraine, is also very high. The vast majority of Europeans (80%) approve of economic sanctions against Russia and 79% approve of sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

Two thirds of Europeans (67%) approve that the EU finances the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine and 75% consider that the war in Ukraine underscores the need for ‘greater military cooperation within the EU’.

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted web interviewing (CAWI), using Ipsos online panels and their partner network. A share of respondents in Malta and Luxembourg was recruited via social media networks.