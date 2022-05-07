[LIVE] Malta’s 14th Parliament inaugurated today with President’s speech to MPs

Malta’s fourteenth legislature was enseated today after MPs attend edan inaugural mass at the St John Cathedral in Valletta, celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

MPs with their spouses and partners, accompanied by the President of the Republic George Vella, made their way to the House of Representatives along Republic Street, to attend the official opening of the Maltese parliament.

This legislature marks the first in which 12 MPs have been co-opted to the House under a new gender-corrective measure to increase MPs from the under-represented gender.

Malta’s new parliament: fresher, younger faces and a larger House...

The MPs assembled in the Chamber of the House of Representatives to hear the proclamation summoning the 14th parliament by the Clerk of the House, who then read the results of the General Election and the names of the MPs duly elected.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia took the oath of allegiance, with Deputy Speaker David Agius from the Opposition side elected. MPs co-opted to the House in line with Malta’s new quotas system were then introduced.

The sitting is suspended for the Speaker and the Clerk of the House to leave the Chamber and welcome the President of Malta, George Vella, who then re-enters the Chamber for the sitting to resume and declare the reasons for summoning the parliament, with his traditional address.

After the speech, a motion for an address to the President of Malta will be made in reply to His Excellency’s speech, after which the House will be adjourned.