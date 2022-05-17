Wizz Air to set up Malta base, fly Malta-registered aircraft from October

Wizz Air is setting up a new airline with its principal base being Malta, the Transport Ministry and the airline announced on Tuesday.

The low-cost airline will file an application for its Maltese subsidiary, Wizz Air Malta, to be granted an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and an Operating Licence (OL) with Malta Civil Aviation Directorate.

The company said that subject to confirmation of its AOC and OL from the EASA and CAD, Wizz Air Malta may begin operations in October 2022 with Malta-registered aircraft.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said this was another indication that Malta was “truly the preferred jurisdiction in the aviation industry.”

The minister said the announcement was made after months of discussion between the CAD and EASA. He explained that the airline would register a substantial amount of aircraft in Malta, further increasing the already strong 9H fleet on the island. 9H is the Malta registration.

Farrugia said the creation of the new airline would positively impact Malta's economy and generate additional jobs significantly. It will also lead to further opportunities and initiatives.

Wizz Air Chief Executive Officer József Váradi said the airline was constantly evaluating its business structure and exploring options to establish new AOCs and bases in Europe and beyond.

“The successful establishment of Wizz Air Malta later this year will help to reinforce our strong position and support our expansion plans in Europe. We look forward to working with EASA and the Maltese CAD to take this application forward,” Váradi said.

Civil Aviation Directorate Head Capt. Charles Pace said the announcement was a feather in the cap of the directorate staff, who are engaged in "supportive and fair regulatory oversight".