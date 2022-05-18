538 domestic violence reports filed in first four months of 2022

During the first four months of 2022, the police received 538 reports of domestic violence, according to figures tabled in parliament.

Home Affairs Byron Camilleri tabled the list, which included a breakdown of reports by locality. He was replying to a parliamentary question asked by Nationalist Party MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici.

From the 538 reports between 1 January and 30 April 2022, St Paul’s Bay had the highest number of reports with 29, followed by Zabbar with 24 and Zejtun with 23. Dingli, Iklin and Mqabba only had one report each filed with the police this year.

No domestic violence reports were filed this year so far in Mtarfa, Marsaxlokk, Munxar, Santa Lucija, Kercem, Gharb and San Lawrenz.

Figures also showed the number of domestic violence cases reported in 2021.

Between 1 January and 30 December 2021, 1,741 cases of domestic violence reached the police.

The towns with the highest number of reports were St Paul Bay with 124, followed by Zabbar with 83 and Birkirkara with 77.

The localities with the lowest number of cases were all in Gozo. Gharb had two cases, Kercem had three, and San Lawrenz had one.