Trustin Farrugia Cann appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta

Trustin Farrugia Cann has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Malta.

In a statement, the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects said the appointment comes into effect as of 23 May 2022.

Cann is an electrical engineer who served at the Water Services Corporation, where he was in charge of various projects, including renewable energy sources and energy-efficiency works. He worked at the Energy and Water Agency and at MCAST as a lecturer. He graduated with a Master of Science at James Madison University in Virginia, USA.

He is also a FIFA-licensed referee and was appointed for various international matches with UEFA and FIFA competitions.

Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia thanked Frederick Azzopardi, who previously served in this role, for his work.