Updated | Commuter seriously injured after being run over by oncoming bus

Updated at 5:10pm with police statement

A woman was left with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Sliema on Friday morning.

Police said that the accident happened at 12:30pm at Triq it-Torri. The woman, a 25-year-old Filippina living in Pietà, was hit by a bus driven by a 51-year-old Filippino man residing in Ħamrun.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Earlier on Friday, Malta Public Transport said that an individual got off a bus at the Chalet bus stop in Sliema and then crossed the road in front of the stopped bus. The person was then hit by another bus that was travelling in the same direction.

"Malta Public Transport regrets this incident and maintains that safety remains its top priority. An internal investigation was launched as soon as the emergency services attended to the injured person."

“The company is following its emergency response plan, which places the highest priority on health and safety,” Malta Public Transport said.

It said that the emergency services were notified immediately, and the company was providing all the necessary support for the competent authorities to carry out their investigation.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry into the accident. Police investigations are ongoing.