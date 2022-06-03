Malta's becoming warmer, drier, and more prone to weather extremes

Key takeaways from 1952 to 2020

Average air temperatures increased by around 1.2°C to 1.6°C

Total rainfall decreased by 71.3 mm

Total number of days with thunderstorms increased by 8.6 days

Between 1961 and 2020 North-west was the predominant wind direction during 57.2% of all months

Average sea temperature increased by 1.9°C between 1978 to 2020

The highest average sea temperature increased by 2.2°C

Malta’s climate is becoming increasingly warmer, drier and more prone to weather extremes according to a new State of the Climate publication analysing Malta’s climatic changes.

The study, published by the National Statistics Office in collaboration with Prof. Charles Galdies from the University of Malta, covers changes recorded from 1952 to 2020 and takes a look at weather phenomena like sunshine, cloud cover, and air temperature among others.

Overall, air and sea temperatures have gotten hotter over the years, rainfall has decreased considerably, while thunderstorms have become more common.

According to the results, Malta’s average maximum air temperature increased by 1.5°C since 1952, while the average minimum increased by 1.4°C.

The highest increase in air temperature was recorded among the average lowest minimum air temperature, registering a jump of 1.7°C across almost seven decades.

Meanwhile, the average highest maximum air temperature increased by 1.2°C.

On sea, the average temperature increased by 1.9°C from 1978 to 2020. The highest average sea temperature increased by a whopping 2.2°C.

Rain and shine

Total rainfall decreased by 71.3mm between 1952 and 2020, but total number of days with thunderstorms increased by 8.6 days

The average rainfall recorded in 24 hours decreased by 1.9mm, while average atmospheric pressure increased by 0.34 hPa.

Between 1961 and 2020 the average duration of bright sunshine per day increased by 0.08 hours, while average cloud cover per day decreased by 0.38 oktas.

Average wind speed decreased by 0.82 knots, with North-westerly winds being the predominant wind direction during 57.2% of all months.

Average relative humidity decreased by 4.7 percentage points.