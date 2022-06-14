Bormla’s Cottonera Garden to be rehabilitated by 2024

Bormla’s largest green area, Cottonera Garden, will be upgraded with a cycling track, a dedicated picnic zone and areas for sporting activities, Miriam Dalli said.

The Environment Minister said the land title of the garden has been transferred to Parks Malta, a government agency, and rehabilitation works will start shortly.

Dalli was answering a parliamentary question by Labour MP Chris Agius, who asked about plans to rehabilitate the wooded area.

She said the site will be surrounded by a fence for additional security, while a part of it will be developed into a picnic area. The garden will also host an outdoor gym and a cycling track.

“These developments will be done in full respect of the natural state of the garden and the existing biodiversity will be safeguarded,” Dalli said.

The minister added that works will be carried out in different phases and the project should be ready by 2024.

The garden had been cleaned up in 2010 and hundreds of trees planted but it fell into a state of abandonment over the years with locals complaining that it became a haunt for drug addicts.