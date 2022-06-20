Phlebotomists reach sectoral agreement with government after months of directives

Phlebotomists will benefit from work training and improved allowances after the Ministry of Health and the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) signed a new sectoral agreement on Monday.

The agreement will remain in force for the next five years and will ensure better training among the workers to offer a better service for patients while allowing for career development.

The agreement comes after months of directives issued by MUMN restricting blood drawing services at Mater Dei Hospital. The union was at loggerheads with government over an extra allowance for workers to further their studies.

As a result of the directives, phlebotomists limited the number of patients they could serve per day, resulting in patients being turned away at the hospital or having to reschedule appointments to have their blood drawn.

The ministry and union also signed a new sectoral agreement for decontamination and sterilisation technicians.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary Joseph Chetcuti and Chief Medical Officer Walter Busuttil on behalf of the Ministry of Health, and by Paul Pace and Colin Galea, President and Secretary General on behalf of MUMN.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne welcomed the agreement and congratulated the workers and all those involved in the agreement. "Congratulations to the MUMN for advancing the interests of its member workers while making patient care a priority. That should always be the case."