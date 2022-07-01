Horses cannot be put to work on the roads between 1pm and 4pm

Karozzini cannot operate on Malta’s roads between 1pm and 4pm from today until the end of August to safeguard the welfare of horses.

The rules were introduced three years ago to protect working horses from heat exhaustion in the summer months. The ban also applies to the training of horses on Malta’s roads.

The afternoon ban starts today on 1 July and runs through the 31 August.

During this time period karozzini horses will have to be parked in the shade.