Wardens suspend industrial action as collective agreement talks resume

The General Workers’ union temporarily suspended its directives to LESA members, as from Friday, since negotiations on a better financial package have resumed.

“In recent hours, we were informed that the agency is ready to offer a much more advantageous financial package than previously offered," the GWU said on Thursday.

On 21 June, after a disagreement over a new collective agreement, LESA officials were directed to report to work with at least another official, without their uniform, and not to carry the ticket device to issue fines.

The Malta Police Union had express solidarity with LESA, advising its members to not perform any duties that were supposed to be carried out by LESA officers.

Police officers were directed to not take reports of road traffic accidents where no injuries are reported, even if the involved person called the police station personally.

“After the new financial package is valued, we will report back as soon as possible over the coming days,” GWU said.

It thanked all the officials that observed the directives over recent weeks.