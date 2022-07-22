Following passenger cap Air Malta reschedules nine London Heathrow flights

Air Malta has rescheduled nine flights to and from London Heathrow throughout July and August after the airport enforced a passenger capping on all airlines.

In a statement, Air Malta said that the London Heathrow airport capped the maximum number of passengers each airline was allowed to carry, on selected flights, until 11 September.

It said this was a result of the ongoing airport terminal passenger congestion and severe queuing times at security.

“Airlines have been instructed to strictly operate within the advised capacity restrictions and if they are unable to meet those criteria, then they have been given the choice to either cancel the flight concerned or to try to re-time,” Air Malta said.

The national airline said that is currently booked at 95% of its capacity throughout July and August, saying it was constrained to re-time nine flights on the London Heathrow route as follows:

22 July KM 106 - Departing Malta at 12:15 KM 107 - Departing London at 15:45

29 July, 5 August, 12 August, 19 August KM 106 – Departing Malta at 12:10 KM 107 – Departing London at 15:30

27 July, 1 August, 3 August, 6 August KM 102 – Departing Malta at 12:30 KM 103 – Departing London at 16:05



“Air Malta regrets any inconvenience to its customers caused by this extraordinary circumstance totally beyond its control.”

“We stand by our belief that it is better to give our customers confidence that they will travel as opposed to enforced flight cancellations leaving customers stranded with no alternative travel options available,” Air Malta said.

The airline already had to reschedule two London Heathrow flights in July due to the persistent capacity challenges. It also had to move six Amsterdam flights to Rotterdam, as the Schiphol airport is also dealing with capacity issues.

READ ALSO: Hotel lobby insists EU push on aviation fuel tax would destroy the industry