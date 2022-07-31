Blaze at Corradino industrial estate leads to dark plumes of smoke

Heavy plumes of smoke have been spotted coming from somewhere in the Paola/Marsa area, prompting police to investigate the situation.

The fire was reported at 1:30pm near the Karta Converters Factory at the Corradino Industrial Estate.

According to TVM News, three fire engines were on site to help put out the flames.

Peter Paul Coleiro, interim director of the Civil Protection Department, reportedly said that the cause of the fire is unkown.

However, the flames spread among the trucks and boats in the industrial area.

The black smoke was a result of the flames spreading to scrap material, tyres, and fuel.

Many across Malta spotted the thick black smoke coming from the area, some taking photos and videos to share online.

Police will be investigating the situation further.