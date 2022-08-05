MFSA says CEO will step down for medical reasons

Joseph Gavin will be stepping down from chief executive officer at Malta’s financial regulator for health reasons, the authority announced on Friday.

Gavin was appointed to the role in July last year on a package reportedly worth €160,000.

The Malta Financial Services Authority said Gavin will be stepping down later this year.

“Following his recent absence for medical reasons, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Gavin has decided to retire early and will be stepping down as CEO of the MFSA later this year,” the authority said.

Gavin courted controversy last December when he abandoned an interview with Times of Malta after objecting to the line of questioning. He walked out of the boardroom after 17 minutes.

Gavin took over as CEO from Joseph Cuschieri, who was embroiled in controversy when his proximity to the suspected mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Yorgen Fenech, was uncovered. Cuschieri had travelled with Fenech to Las Vegas.