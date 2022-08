Former Labour PM Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici admitted to hospital

Former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici has been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was transferred to Mater Dei on Sunday, according to Labour Party news portal ONE News.

The 89-year-old succeeded Dom Mintoff as PM and Labour Party leader in 1984. He served as Prime Minister until 1987. He continued on as Labour leader until 1992.

Former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami was discharged from hospital on Saturday, a day after he collapsed.

Fenech Adami was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Friday after fainting at home, his son Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami told MaltaToday.